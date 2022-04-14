Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Packaging company to invest $80 million in Searcy operations

The Bryce Corporation is based in Memphis and specializes in film conversion and flexible...
The Bryce Corporation is based in Memphis and specializes in film conversion and flexible packaging solutions.(Source: Bryce Corporation)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Bryce Corporation announced on Wednesday it will invest $80 million to expand its operations in Searcy.

Company officials stated in a news release that the expansion is expected to create 142 new jobs in the city.

As part of the expansion, Bryce Corporation will construct a new manufacturing facility and distribution center in Searcy, as well as state-of-the-art equipment to service its customers.

“It’s always a great day in Arkansas when our existing businesses announce expansions, and this is no exception,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “For decades, Bryce Corporation has been a strong community partner. Their investment in Searcy speaks volumes about their confidence in the city’s workforce and quality of life, and I wish the company well as they enter this next phase of growth.”

“These are transformational and generational commitments that we are excited to make in Searcy as we transition into the fourth and look forward to the fifth generation of family leadership,” noted Sean Bowie, President, and fourth-generation Bryce family member.

The Bryce Corporation is based in Memphis and specializes in film conversion and flexible packaging solutions.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
Person dies in afternoon crash
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Shots fired at house

Latest News

The attorneys for the Washington County jail and Dr. Robert Karas said in a motion Tuesday that...
Arkansas jail, doc: Ivermectin lawsuit should be dismissed
Mayors and police chiefs from across Northeast Arkansas were at Wednesday's mayor's caucus to...
Mayor talks about possible safety expansion
The Arkansas Department of Health tracks flu cases each week with a report that shows...
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on flu season
According to a probable cause affidavit, the 14-year-old was having a consensual sexual...
Man charged for sexual indecency with a child