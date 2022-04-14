Packaging company to invest $80 million in Searcy operations

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Bryce Corporation announced on Wednesday it will invest $80 million to expand its operations in Searcy.

Company officials stated in a news release that the expansion is expected to create 142 new jobs in the city.

As part of the expansion, Bryce Corporation will construct a new manufacturing facility and distribution center in Searcy, as well as state-of-the-art equipment to service its customers.

“It’s always a great day in Arkansas when our existing businesses announce expansions, and this is no exception,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “For decades, Bryce Corporation has been a strong community partner. Their investment in Searcy speaks volumes about their confidence in the city’s workforce and quality of life, and I wish the company well as they enter this next phase of growth.”

“These are transformational and generational commitments that we are excited to make in Searcy as we transition into the fourth and look forward to the fifth generation of family leadership,” noted Sean Bowie, President, and fourth-generation Bryce family member.

The Bryce Corporation is based in Memphis and specializes in film conversion and flexible packaging solutions.

