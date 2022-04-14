Police at scene of bank robbery
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are at the scene of a bank robbery at the Arvest Bank on Southwest Drive.
JPD said an unknown suspect entered the bank after 3 p.m. and demanded money at gunpoint.
Officers said the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Officers said the investigation has been turned over to CID and no further details will be released at this time.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will bring you the latest updates.
