Police at scene of bank robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are at the scene of a bank robbery at the Arvest Bank on Southwest Drive.

JPD said an unknown suspect entered the bank after 3 p.m. and demanded money at gunpoint.

Officers said the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

ROBBERY: I’m here at Arvest Bank on Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.



JPD Confirmed a robbery happened here.

Waiting for more details @Region8News pic.twitter.com/Xk4pXeeNQH — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) April 14, 2022

Officers said the investigation has been turned over to CID and no further details will be released at this time.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will bring you the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.