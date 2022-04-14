Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The Republican National Committee voted Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates.
This is according to media reports that cited a statement from Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who called the group biased.
“To be clear, we are not walking away from debates. We are walking away from the CPD,” the news release said.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.