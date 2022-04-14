Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Republican National Committee voted Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

This is according to media reports that cited a statement from Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who called the group biased.

“To be clear, we are not walking away from debates. We are walking away from the CPD,” the news release said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8
One dead after being pinned under tree during storm
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus
America’s original chicken finger restaurant is coming to Jonesboro.
New restaurant coming to Jonesboro
- A Craighead County home went up in flames early Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to early morning fire

Latest News

An amazing rescue of a puppy in Ukraine was caught on camera.
WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine
WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine
The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of...
DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries
Police are searching for the man they say threw two homemade bombs at a home. (WPTV, FORT...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws Molotov cocktails at house, police say