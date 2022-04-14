Energy Alert
Topgolf is headed to the Bluff City

Topgolf Germantown venue in Maryland. Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter...
Topgolf Germantown venue in Maryland. Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC(PRNewswire)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fore! Topgolf is coming to Memphis!

According to the Commercial Appeal, the company confirmed plans to lay down the green and open a location in Shelby County. Topgolf announced the move during a presentation to the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board Thursday.

The location is set to open in the Polo Grounds North development at the corner of South Germantown Road and Callis Cut Off Road, according to the CA.

It’s unclear when the facility will open but it’s estimated to create 300 new jobs and create $1 million in annual tax revenue for the City of Memphis and Shelby County.

The CA says Topgolf’s Memphis location will have 72 golf bays, indoor and outdoor dining and a rooftop terrace.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

