Tourist attraction damaged in storm

LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lepanto can’t catch a break when it comes to storm damage.

Two weeks ago, the city’s public library lost its roof and eventually closed, and on Wednesday the painted house suffered significant damage.

The house is famous from the film and novel “A Painted House.”

The popular attraction had its deck almost blown away and the roof damaged during the storm.

Typically, the house has tourists come through on a regular basis, but one of the tour guides said she could not believe her eyes.

“Sick, I was just sick when I heard it,” said Mary Slack, a tour guide with the house. “I am thinking about all of our things that we have worked so hard to put in there, and they’re probably wet.”

Slack said the house is so important to the community, adding that it gives them a sense of pride in having something so special in their town.

She said when she saw the strong winds coming, it almost brought her to tears.

“This evening, as soon as it happened, I just wanted to cry,” Slack said. “We have worked so hard on this project, this house, and this barn.”

She said they will look at the inside of the building on Thursday to see if it has any significant water damage.

