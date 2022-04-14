Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Trees, power lines downed after storms

Craighead and Greene Counties saw some damage after the storms Wednesday afternoon.
Craighead and Greene Counties saw some damage after the storms Wednesday afternoon.((Source: KAIT))
By Katie Woodall
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead and Greene Counties saw some damage after a batch of severe weather.

The Dixie and Shugtown communities were hit around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

George Guthrie was at a friend’s house in Dixie when the storm blew in.

“I just happened to look out, some thunder got my attention and I looked across the field over here and it was just a white wall,” Guthrie said. “I couldn’t see any farther than halfway through the field, and I was like ‘Oh crap!’ I knew what was coming.”

The home Guthrie was in only saw minor damage.

“Nothing too severe, just mostly trees and debris down, power lines, that sort of thing,” Guthrie said.

There were several downed trees and power lines throughout the community, with one large tree uprooted and falling over a vehicle and the roof of one home.

Brantley is a student at Brookland School District. He was let out of school early due to the storms and was at home when they hit.

“Winds got really high and scary,” Brantley said.

Brantley said the winds blew a table off their front porch and blew several limbs out of the trees.

“The limbs blew down and now I’ve got to pick them all up,” Brantley said.

Not only did Dixie have damage, but there were also several downed powerlines in the Shugtown community, just down the road.

Linemen told Region 8 News that 15 power poles were down in the area.

Guthrie said now that the storms are passed, it’s time to pick up the pieces.

“Got a lot of cleanup to do. Everyone is safe and sound, still got a house to live in,” Guthrie said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
Person dies in afternoon crash
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried, standup comic and actor, dies at 67
Shots fired at house

Latest News

One dead after being pinned under tree during storm
The roof and deck of the house took significant damage spreading debris across town.
Tourist attraction damaged in storm
Emergency Management Director Wayne Reynolds said there has never been a public storm shelter...
Lack of storm shelters raise concerns
Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8