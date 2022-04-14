Trees, power lines downed after storms

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead and Greene Counties saw some damage after a batch of severe weather.

The Dixie and Shugtown communities were hit around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

George Guthrie was at a friend’s house in Dixie when the storm blew in.

“I just happened to look out, some thunder got my attention and I looked across the field over here and it was just a white wall,” Guthrie said. “I couldn’t see any farther than halfway through the field, and I was like ‘Oh crap!’ I knew what was coming.”

The home Guthrie was in only saw minor damage.

“Nothing too severe, just mostly trees and debris down, power lines, that sort of thing,” Guthrie said.

There were several downed trees and power lines throughout the community, with one large tree uprooted and falling over a vehicle and the roof of one home.

Brantley is a student at Brookland School District. He was let out of school early due to the storms and was at home when they hit.

“Winds got really high and scary,” Brantley said.

Brantley said the winds blew a table off their front porch and blew several limbs out of the trees.

“The limbs blew down and now I’ve got to pick them all up,” Brantley said.

Not only did Dixie have damage, but there were also several downed powerlines in the Shugtown community, just down the road.

Linemen told Region 8 News that 15 power poles were down in the area.

Guthrie said now that the storms are passed, it’s time to pick up the pieces.

“Got a lot of cleanup to do. Everyone is safe and sound, still got a house to live in,” Guthrie said.

