Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Wallaby missing from Memphis Zoo after severe storms

Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo
Wallaby escapes Memphis Zoo(Memphis Zoo)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo is on the search for one of its animals after severe storms wreaked havoc on the city Wednesday.

During the lightning, thunder and thrashing rain a wallaby went missing.

The zoo says it experienced flash flooding inside its KangaZoo exhibit due to the overflow of Lick Creek amid the storm. All animals inside the KangaZoo exhibit were evacuated and relocated to the animal hospital.

After doing a headcount of the animals, zoo officials noticed one wallaby was unaccounted for.

Memphis Police Department is assisting in the search.

If you happen to spot the wallaby, call the Memphis Zoo at 901-333-6500 with the location and time of the sighting.

The zoo says wallabies are smaller in stature than kangaroos and advise that people DO NOT approach them.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8
One dead after being pinned under tree during storm
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
ASP releases names of 2 killed in HWY 67 crash
America’s original chicken finger restaurant is coming to Jonesboro.
New restaurant coming to Jonesboro

Latest News

Police at scene of bank robbery
Valley View guard gets walk-on opportunity at Arkansas State
Red Wolves Raw: Valley View G Parker St. Pierre on joining A-State as PWO
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Thinking small: Biden scrounges for ways to break through
In an email to students, Chancellor Damphousse called the language and labels used unacceptable...
A-State condemns racial remarks on social media