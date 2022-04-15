Arkansas State baseball beats Little Rock, snaps 12 game SBC losing streak

Ben Klutts recorded three hits and drove in two runs, helping the Arkansas State to a 6-5 road victory at Little Rock Thursday night at Gary Hogan Field.

The Poteau, Okla., native was one of four players with multi-hit efforts for A-State (6-24, 1-12 SBC), while the Red Wolves’ pitching staff struck out 10 Trojans (16-14, 6-7).

Jacob Hager returned to the starting lineup and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, including the eventual game-winning run in the top of the ninth. Garrett Olson also started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs.

Justin Medlin pitched effectively for the Scarlet and Black, allowing just one run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings and striking out four. Brandon Anderson (1-3) earned the win in relief, tossing 1 2/3 shutout frames with four strikeouts. Kevin Wiseman pitched the eighth and allowed one run on two hits before Tyler Jeans earned his first career save in the ninth.

Noah Dickerson went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. Tyler Williams scored twice as part of a 2-for-4 day while Miguel Soto also went 2-for-4.

Trojans starter Hayden Arnold (4-3) lasted 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and allowing four runs on seven hits.

A scoreless affair early, Little Rock took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Williams touched home on a successful squeeze play. A-State evened it up on an RBI double by Klutts to drive in Jacob Hager.

The Red Wolves poured on three runs in the seventh to take a 4-1 lead on a two-run single by Toler and a sacrifice fly by Klutts, then added another in the eighth on a run-scoring single by French to plate Olson to make it 5-1.

Little Rock pulled to within one with a three-run eighth. An RBI groundout by Cannon McWilliams scored Jake Wright, then Williams singled home Dickerson before scoring on a Soto base hit.

A-State tacked on an insurance run in the ninth on an RBI single by Brandon Hager to score his twin brother, Jacob, to make it 6-4.

The Trojans threatened in the bottom of the ninth when an RBI double to the wall by McWilliams allowed Dickerson to score, but Jeans forced a popout to end the threat and strand McWilliams at second.

NEXT UP

A-State returns to action Friday, looking to take the series against the Trojans. First pitch at Gary Hogan Field is slated for 4 p.m. The radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.