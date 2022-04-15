Bank robbery under investigation

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATESVILLE. (KAIT) - Batesville police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the Citizens Bank on Saint Louis Street on Friday.

Police Chief Alan Cockrill said at 1:15 p.m., a staff member was filling an ATM when they were approached by two males.

The males then grabbed three boxes of cash the staff member had and fled in a black/dark grey Chevy vehicle, Cockrill continued.

He said sometime later, a vehicle matching that description was pursued by Independence County deputies, but the vehicle was able to get away.

Cockrill said physical evidence was found in the area and is being processed.

Cockrill added the vehicle may have Texas license plates.

If you have any information about the suspects in this incident, call Batesville police at 870-569-8111.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates.

