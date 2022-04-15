Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Beale Street security increased ahead of Grizzlies playoff game

By Talya Faggart
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Your Memphis Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in less than 36 hours. While excitement for the playoff game is brewing, safety concerns are also being addressed downtown, specifically on Beale Street.

There have been Grizz celebrations all this week leading up to Friday’s party in the plaza kicking off at 11 a.m. and wrapping up at 2 a.m.

It’s going to be a big day in Memphis Saturday as the Grizzlies start their playoff journey Saturday afternoon.

With fans from across the Mid-South coming to support there will be an increase in security following last weekend’s shooting on Beale Street.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says they’re hoping to do what they can to ensure the safety of anyone who wants to celebrate. This includes a $5 security fee to visit Beale Street on weekend nights.

“A version of Beale Street Bucks and whenever we have had Beale Street Bucks no problems have ever occurred,” said Strickland. “Extending the time for wanding individuals. This incident that we’re talking about occurred at 2:15 a.m. in the morning.”

With the game being early Saturday afternoon, Strickland says whether you want to have lunch before the game or dinner after, people should feel safe to do so.

If you haven’t had the chance to grab tickets for Saturday’s game, a limited number will be released during the Party at the plaza. There will be food, music, entertainment and more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Officers said the investigation has been turned over to CID and no further details will be...
Police investigate bank robbery
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
ASP releases names of 2 killed in HWY 67 crash
One dead after being pinned under tree during storm
In an email to students, Chancellor Damphousse called the language and labels used unacceptable...
A-State condemns racial remarks on social media
Students on campus want the university to take action after racist comments were post on Yik Yak.
A-State students outraged over racist social media posts

Latest News

Arkansas State baseball beats Little Rock, snaps 12 game SBC losing streak
Two Red Wolves selected
Former Red Wolves Alan Lamar & Ross Painter named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society
Arkansas/Missouri football matchup moved to Black Friday
Battle Line Rivalry moved to Black Friday
Former A-State head coach heading to Missouri
Former A-State head coach Dickey Nutt joins Missouri coaching staff