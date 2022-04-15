Energy Alert
Brooklyn Buchanan & Faith Welch named NTCA All-Americans

No. 3 overall seed Vanderbilt downed the Arkansas State women’s bowling team 2-0 in the...
No. 3 overall seed Vanderbilt downed the Arkansas State women’s bowling team 2-0 in the National Collegiate Bowling Lansing Regional championship mega match Saturday afternoon at Royal Scot Golf and Bowl.(Mark Taylor | A-State Athletics)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Brooklyn Buchanan and Faith Welch of the Arkansas State women’s bowling team were recognized by the National Ten Pin Coaches Association (NTCA) as All-America selections, the organization announced Thursday.

The All-America teams are a result of voting by participating head coaches. The NTCA announced its traditional All-America teams Thursday ahead of the National Collegiate Bowling Championship in Columbus, Ohio.

Buchanan, a First Team All-America choice, finished the regular season ranked second in the PCPI index at 96.015 percent. The PCPI index is a measure that combines the identified categories “percentage of competitors that a bowler has outperformed” within that category. The anchor bowler throughout much of the 2021-22 season, Buchanan rolled a traditional average of 210.4 and a Baker average of 213.5 for an overall average of 212.4. She carried a strike percentage of 54.2 percent with an average first ball of 9.20. It marks the ninth time an A-State bowler has earned First Team All-America honors.

Welch, an Honorable Mention All-America pick, ranked 19th national in the PCPI index at 89.135 percent. Bowling in the four spot of the lineup the majority of the season, Welch bowled 835 frames for a traditional average of 210.9 and a Baker average of 203.8 to average 206.5 overall. She posted a strike percentage of 52.3 percent and averaged 9.10 on the first ball.

A-State has had at least one All-America choice every year since the program began in the 2004-05 season. This is the 13th season, 11th consecutive, that the Red Wolves have had multiple All-America picks. The Red Wolves have 39 NTCA All-Americans in program history, fourth-most among any program.

Fans are encouraged to follow A-State bowling on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling) for the latest on the team.

