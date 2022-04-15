Energy Alert
Community garden planning underway

By Imani Williams
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After being homeless, Heather Beaty wanted to give back to the community that helped her.

She moved into a community near North Church Street six years ago, and soon as she got there, she would help others in the community.

Beaty came up with the idea to start a garden near North Church Street.

She teamed up with county 4–H extension agent Maleigha Cook to make this idea a reality.

They plan to plant vegetables and have chickens to provide eggs for people who live in the area.

“So, being able to actually grow their own food, create their own eggs here,” Cook said. “Those are life lessons but are also going to be very beneficial.”

Beaty said getting fresh food is hard for people who have little to no income, and she said this will help fill that gap.

