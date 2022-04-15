Energy Alert
Concerns after bus driver was caught vaping around students

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WHITE HALL, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A White Hall School District parent says she’s concerned after she said her children’s bus driver acted irresponsibly behind the wheel.

Lesley Oden told content partner KARK her son recorded a video of the driver last week, who is believed to be vaping while the students rode in the back.

“I am not happy, I am not happy at all,” she said. “It makes me so mad it’s not even funny.”

Oden said her son started recording after he noticed an unfamiliar object in the driver’s hand.

“I saw smoke coming out of his mouth,” Oden’s son said.

“That is not okay at all. Kids could be allergic and [on another note] you’re just showing these kids it’s okay,” Oden said.

Oden told KARK she took her concerns to the school principal after watching the video.

“He goes, ‘Oh no I talked to the person over the busses, it’s a COPD medication’ [and I’m thinking] that’s not a COPD medication,” she said.

KARK reached out to the White Hall School District Superintendent Doug Dorris, who noted he was unaware of the situation until Monday.

Dorris said once he became aware, “actions were taken”, but he could not elaborate on what those actions were.

“That’s a personnel issue and you can’t talk about personnel issues,” he said.

Oden said now her concern is the unknown.

“Does that mean you just switch bus drivers? Do you put him on another bus?” said Oden.

She told KARK these are questions she and other parents want answers to.

Superintendent Dorris said the district takes matters like these seriously and encourages parents to reach out with concerns.

Dorris could not comment or verify if the bus driver was indeed holding a vape, according to KARK.

