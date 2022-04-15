Energy Alert
Dellwood man gets prison in half-brother’s shooting death

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DELLWOOD, Mo. — A Dellwood man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the 2020 shooting death of his half-brother.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 33-year-old Quintin Morris was sentenced this week after entering an Alford plea on April 6 to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 38-year-old Toreyon Bledsoe on June 6, 2020. Police say Morris and Bledsoe were at their mother’s home in Dellwood when they began arguing, then exchanged gunfire inside the home.

Prior to his plea deal, Morris had been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. A lawyer for Morris said he acted in self-defense in the shooting and is remorseful for killing his brother.

