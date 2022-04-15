Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns

Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due...
Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due to allergen concerns.(US Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular popcorn snack sold in more than a dozen states and grocery stores around the country is being recalled due to possible allergen concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports Snak King has voluntarily recalled 5-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen.

The popcorn packages were sold in stores that include Pavilions, Haggen, ACME, Safeway, King’s, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Albertsons, Eagle and Carrs-Safeway.

According to the FDA, the stores were in are in Idaho, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

The agency said products have a “best if used by” date of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022.

There have been no current reports of illness but consumers who may have purchased the recalled products have been advised not to eat them and to return them to the store it was purchased.

Consumers with questions may contact the Snak King company at 626-363-7711.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8
One dead after being pinned under tree during storm
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
ASP releases names of 2 killed in HWY 67 crash
Officers said the investigation has been turned over to CID and no further details will be...
Police investigate bank robbery

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico wildfire kills 2 people, destroys homes
The city does not have an official storm shelter for residents to go to, as communications...
Residents concerned about lack of storm shelters
Community leaders such as Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick...
Officials teach community about judicial system
The duo plan to break ground for the garden next week.
Community garden planning underway