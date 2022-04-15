Gov. Hutchinson attends law enforcement training academy

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy is sending 57 new officers to the streets.

Over 40 police officers and deputies will be serving Region 8.

Governor Asa Hutchinson made his appearance at the graduation on Friday, making him the first sitting governor as the guest speaker.

“I’m just thrilled to be here and to share this day with the community,” Governor Hutchinson said.

He spoke about several things including law enforcement stipends, violent crimes, and a fairer criminal justice system in Arkansas.

He signed a bill into law that would send $5,000 stipends for every full-time law enforcement officer, including the recent graduates of Friday’s ceremony.

“We want to pay our law enforcement a better living wage,” the governor said. “We want to make sure that we recruit talented officers and to set an example to our local governments that they will evaluate what they need to do in terms of the pay of the public safety officers.”

The stipends are helping agencies like the Jonesboro Police Department retain and recruit more officers.

“They have about thirteen weeks of training they have to finish up on before they’re out on their own,” Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot said. “But at least we know this will be additional bodies coming to the streets.”

Chief Elliot mentioned he had four graduates from the academy, with more graduating the next semester.

The governor mentioned crime has significantly increased in the Natural State since 2020 and having more officers can address the issue.

