Marion alum Detrick Reeves Jr. commits to Arkansas State men’s basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another NEA native will suit up for Arkansas State men’s basketball next season.

Logan (IL) freshman guard Detrick Reeves Jr. announced Thursday night that he committed to the Red Wolves. He played in 22 games for the Volunteers in the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, & 1.2 assists per game. His best performance was a 16 point outing vs. Lewis & Clark on December 15th.

Reeves had a decorated high school career at Marion. He was a two-time All-State selection (2019 & 2020). Reeves was a key contributor on the 2019 squad that finished 25-3, undefeated in 5A East, 5A state champions, & #24 nationally by MaxPreps.

