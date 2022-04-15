Energy Alert
Missing Wallaby found on Memphis Zoo property

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo says its “wandering wallaby” was found Friday morning.

The little guy was found in the service yard near Rainbow Lake on zoo property after zookeepers spotted new wallaby tracks leading them to him.

He went missing Wednesday following severe storms in Memphis. The zoo says its KangaZoo exhibit began to flood due to the overflow of Lick Creek at the time of the storm and the animals were rounded up to be evacuated and relocated to the animal hospital.

Once they arrived, one wallaby was missing.

The little guy is now back with his marsupial family at the hospital.

The zoo says he is under observation and will be examined by a senior vet.

