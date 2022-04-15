Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri among states helped by new federal program to support rural health care providers

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KY3) - A new federal program aims to help rural health care providers in 22 states, including Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the creation of the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program on Wednesday, which is supported under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. The program intends to help rural hospitals financially and improve access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing and supplies.

The program is expected to offer $43 million to help 2.2 million people across 93 rural health care organizations. The USDA will award grants to help rural hospitals and health care providers:

  • Implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs
  • Increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing
  • Build or renovate facilities
  • Purchase medical supplies.

The investments announced Wednesday will expand health care services in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the investigation has been turned over to CID and no further details will be...
Police investigate bank robbery
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
ASP releases names of 2 killed in HWY 67 crash
One dead after being pinned under tree during storm
In an email to students, Chancellor Damphousse called the language and labels used unacceptable...
A-State condemns racial remarks on social media
Students on campus want the university to take action after racist comments were post on Yik Yak.
A-State students outraged over racist social media posts

Latest News

Beale Street security increased for summer months
Beale Street security increased ahead of Grizzlies playoff game
Two Red Wolves selected
Former Red Wolves Alan Lamar & Ross Painter named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society
Arkansas/Missouri football matchup moved to Black Friday
Battle Line Rivalry moved to Black Friday
Former A-State head coach heading to Missouri
Former A-State head coach Dickey Nutt joins Missouri coaching staff
Lady Pioneers sweep doubleheader Thursday
Batesville sweeps Jonesboro in 5A East softball doubleheader