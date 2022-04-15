Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Neighbors remember Rison woman killed in storm

Addison Byrne's home the day after a severe storm caused a tree to pin her.
Addison Byrne's home the day after a severe storm caused a tree to pin her.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RISON, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A batch of severe weather this week, unfortunately, led to the death of a 20-year-old Rison woman, who was sitting at her home when a tree came through the roof.

A spokesperson with the Cleveland County Office of Emergency Management told content partner KARK that two other people were in the trailer, but the tree only pinned Addison Byrne, and by the time first responders arrived, she had already died.

Neighbor Floyd Spadoni said he was in Bryant during the storm and first heard about Byrne’s death over the news. He immediately recognized the trailer that borders his property.

“You’re totally disoriented you know, in disbelief,” he said. “It broke my heart.”

Byrne had only been married a month and only met Spadoni briefly. He described her as kind and full of love.

“For a 20-year-old getting married, I didn’t see more excitement from anyone in my lifetime,” he remembered.

Stephen McClellan with the Cleveland County OEM told KARK the death stopped the whole town.

“Anytime you have something like this occur, a lot of people are very saddened by it because you know everyone,” McClellan said. “You see them at the post office, you see them at the grocery store.”

A neighbor told KARK that loved ones and community members are brainstorming ways to help the family with repairs to the home and funeral costs, while the city has been vocal in their support.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8
One dead after being pinned under tree during storm
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
ASP releases names of 2 killed in HWY 67 crash
Officers said the investigation has been turned over to CID and no further details will be...
Police investigate bank robbery

Latest News

Students on campus want the university to take action after racist comments were post on Yik Yak.
A-State students outraged over racist social media posts
According to a news release, the construction will begin on this expansion in mid-April.
$2.6M project to bring fiber services to Newport
Local nonprofits work with lawmakers to improve funding and resources for Missouri’s unhoused...
Local nonprofits work with lawmakers to improve funding and resources for Missouri’s unhoused population
Local nonprofits work with lawmakers to improve funding and resources for Missouri’s unhoused...
Local nonprofits work with lawmakers to improve funding and resources for Missouri’s unhoused population