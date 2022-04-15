Neighbors remember Rison woman killed in storm

RISON, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A batch of severe weather this week, unfortunately, led to the death of a 20-year-old Rison woman, who was sitting at her home when a tree came through the roof.

A spokesperson with the Cleveland County Office of Emergency Management told content partner KARK that two other people were in the trailer, but the tree only pinned Addison Byrne, and by the time first responders arrived, she had already died.

Neighbor Floyd Spadoni said he was in Bryant during the storm and first heard about Byrne’s death over the news. He immediately recognized the trailer that borders his property.

“You’re totally disoriented you know, in disbelief,” he said. “It broke my heart.”

Byrne had only been married a month and only met Spadoni briefly. He described her as kind and full of love.

“For a 20-year-old getting married, I didn’t see more excitement from anyone in my lifetime,” he remembered.

Stephen McClellan with the Cleveland County OEM told KARK the death stopped the whole town.

“Anytime you have something like this occur, a lot of people are very saddened by it because you know everyone,” McClellan said. “You see them at the post office, you see them at the grocery store.”

A neighbor told KARK that loved ones and community members are brainstorming ways to help the family with repairs to the home and funeral costs, while the city has been vocal in their support.

