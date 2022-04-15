New stave mill to open in Independence County

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Independent Stave Company announced on Thursday they will construct a state-of-the-art mill near Batesville to produce staves for bourbon and wine barrels.

According to a news release, the company will invest more than $30 million in the facility and create approximately 60 new jobs.

“This has been an exciting time as we continue to invest in our current and new facilities to support our customers and the growth of the industry,” said CEO Brad Boswell. “This new stave mill will be our seventh domestic mill, and an important addition allowing us to expand our supply of high-quality American white oak.”

Independent Stave Company operates six stave mills and three cooperages, with a fourth cooperage projected to open at the end of 2022. The company manufactures staves, barrels, and oak alternatives for customers in 40 countries around the world, according to the news release.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Independent Stave Company to Arkansas,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “As a family-owned company, they embrace the same values of Arkansans—family, innovation, community, and hard work. I am confident they will be a valuable business partner to Batesville and Independence County.”

