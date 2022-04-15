Energy Alert
NWS: Preliminary EF-0 tornado reported in Mississippi County

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service determined there was an EF-0 tornado with winds up to 85 mph in West Ridge during Wednesday’s destructive storms.

A report stated a survey crew was able to find damage to a school building that is no longer being used, and a large section of the roof was blown into a nearby field.

NWS stated there were no injuries or fatalities with the tornado.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

