Officials teach community about judicial system

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Chapter of the NAACP held a discussion for the community to discuss the roles of the judicial system in Craighead County.

People who attended the discussion on Thursday learned how the judicial system functions, the two types of law enforcement in the county, and how a bond is set.

Chapter president Emma Agnew said the system can be complicated for people to understand, which is why several leaders such as Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliot, City Attorney Carol Duncan, and District Court Judges Tommy Fowler and David Boling were in attendance to explain their roles to people.

“We’re here because we believe in the community, and we want people to trust us,” Judge Folwer said. “We want people to understand that we are here to help in every way that we can.”

Judge Fowler added the distrust in the judicial system and law enforcement has hurt the community, which is why each person involved needs to be community-oriented.

The next criminal justice forum will be at the E. Boone Watson Center at 6 p.m, April 18. Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, Public Defender Brian Miles, Legal Aid Attorney Reneda Johnson, Circuit Judge Skip Mooney, and Circuit Judge Scott Ellington will be there as panelists.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

