Person arrested after two-county chase

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man was arrested after he led deputies on a two-county chase Friday afternoon.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told Region 8 News the chase began before 3 p.m. in Pocahontas when Timothy Hughes was traveling at high speeds on Highway 62 toward Ravenden.

He said authorities were notified and set up spike strips near the Spring River Bridge to stop Hughes.

Hughes managed to hit the spike strip but began to flee on foot. Shortly after though, he was captured and taken into custody by authorities.

Hughes was taken into the Randolph County Jail on a felony charge, according to Sheriff Bell.

