TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure scheduled for Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If you often drive through Paragould to get to work or school, expect some heavy traffic in the morning!

The Paragould Police Department said Carroll Road will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m. between Barnhill Road and West Kingshighway.

Carroll Road (Source: KAIT-TV)

They said drivers will need to use alternate routes when they are traveling in the morning.

