TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure scheduled for Paragould
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If you often drive through Paragould to get to work or school, expect some heavy traffic in the morning!
The Paragould Police Department said Carroll Road will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m. between Barnhill Road and West Kingshighway.
They said drivers will need to use alternate routes when they are traveling in the morning.
