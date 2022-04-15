Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure scheduled for Paragould

The Paragould Police Department said Carroll Road will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to about 11:30...
The Paragould Police Department said Carroll Road will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m. between Barnhill Road and West Kingshighway.(Raycom Media)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - If you often drive through Paragould to get to work or school, expect some heavy traffic in the morning!

The Paragould Police Department said Carroll Road will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m. between Barnhill Road and West Kingshighway.

Carroll Road
Carroll Road(Source: KAIT-TV)

They said drivers will need to use alternate routes when they are traveling in the morning.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down off Highland Drive in Jonesboro
Tornadoes, strong winds leave trail of damage throughout Region 8
One dead after being pinned under tree during storm
Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell told Region 8 News that one of the students brought a...
2 students suspended after bringing loaded gun on campus
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
ASP releases names of 2 killed in HWY 67 crash
Officers said the investigation has been turned over to CID and no further details will be...
Police investigate bank robbery

Latest News

A two-car collision at a Jonesboro intersection stalled Saturday lunch hour traffic.
Crash slows lunch hour traffic
Highland Drive overpass update
New Jonesboro overpass opens Monday
A medical helicopter has been called to a crash on Highway 49.
Medical helicopter called to Highway 49 crash
Stallings Lane and South Caraway intersection
JPD makes traffic change to reduce crashes