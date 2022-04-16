Energy Alert
Dave King steps down as Batesville football coach after 26 seasons

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s an end of an era in Batesville.

Dave King is stepping down as head football coach after 26 seasons. White River Now was first to report the news.

In 26 seasons on the sidelines, King led Batesville to 23 state playoff appearances. More numbers on that impressive Pioneer resume: 207 wins, 9 conference championships, 4 trips to the state finals, and the 2003 state title. King will remain at Batesville as athletic director.

They will promote from within for their new head football coach.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

