Library reopening gives children a place to go

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - After opening in 2020, the Brookland Library was forced to close its doors because of the pandemic, but as cases fall, they will be hosting a grand reopening on April 25.

Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Director Vanessa Adams said the idea for the space started because many Brookland residents stressed the inconvenience of having to drive to Jonesboro.

“They live so far away from the library, so if we could possibly open a branch, we knew we had to do it,” said Adams. “We managed to work that out with the city of Brookland and the mayor donated a building for us to use and we opened a library.”

The library is all a part of the city’s plan to expand and give its citizens places to go; Adams said there have already been groups interested in and using the library’s space.

“I spoke to a woman today who wants to start a knitting group,” said Adams. “We are going to start doing children’s programming in there, so I think it’s going to be really successful.”

The library’s grand reopening is April 25 at 4 p.m., and all Brookland residents are encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.