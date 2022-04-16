Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range

Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.(Courtesy of family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal armed robbery at a Georgia gun range that left three members of a family dead last week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that Jacob Christian Muse, of College Park, is charged with three counts of malice murder.

Grantville officers who arrived at the scene of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range on the night of April 8 discovered the bodies of the gun range’s owner, along with his wife and grandson.

Investigators said that as many as 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera were also stolen. Authorities did not release additional information about Muse’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large hail was reported from one side of Region 8 to the other, including this golf ball-sized...
Multiple communities report damage following tornado-warned storm
Officers said the investigation has been turned over to CID and no further details will be...
Police investigate bank robbery
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
ASP releases names of 2 killed in HWY 67 crash
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said the chase began before 3 p.m. in Pocahontas when...
Person arrested after two-county chase
Students on campus want the university to take action after racist comments were post on Yik Yak.
A-State students outraged over racist social media posts

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
The library reopened their doors recently is and excited to welcome people of the community back.
Library reopening gives children a place to go
Care Box placed in Health and Wellness Magnet School
Student spreads love with care boxes