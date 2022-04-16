Energy Alert
NEA HS Sports Scoreboard (4/15/22)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday featured afternoon baseball and softball.

Walnut Ridge 10, Rivercrest 3 (Baseball)

Rivercrest 6, Walnut Ridge 1 (Baseball)

Valley View 14, Trumann 0 (Baseball)

Valley View 15, Trumann 0 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 6, Salem 2 (Baseball)

Tuckerman 15, Salem 1 (Softball)

Melbourne 17, Cedar Ridge 0 (Baseball)

BIC 4, EPC 1 (Baseball)

EPC 11, BIC 1 (Softball)

Rector 13, Marmaduke 1 (Softball)

