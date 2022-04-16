Energy Alert
No tornadoes confirmed in Friday storms

An image of the storm system that moved through Walnut Ridge Friday night.
An image of the storm system that moved through Walnut Ridge Friday night.((Source: Chase Kirks))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Reports of tornadoes in Friday night’s storms could not be verified on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, a storm survey team assessed the damage in Fulton, Sharp, and Lawrence counties on Saturday.

The team determined that straight-line winds and large, wind-blown hail caused the damage in these areas.

The NWS said reports of tornadoes in the area yesterday could not be verified.

In a public information statement, NWS said a report of vehicles being flipped over near Walnut Ridge was determined to be caused by the vehicles crashing due to the hail on the roadway.

