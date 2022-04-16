Paragould alum JackHenry Glasgow tosses perfect game for CRC

Crowley’s Ridge sophomore Jack Roney broke the Pioneer single-season win record with his campaign’s fifth victory in a 5-0 game one against Ecclesia (Ark.) College. The excitement was eclipsed in game two when JackHenry Glasgow threw Crowley’s Ridge College’s first perfect game in a 10-0 win. The day ended with the Pioneers on the losing side of a 6-3 decision to the Royals.

The Pioneers wasted little time scoring runs, plating at least one in each of the first five innings, highlighted by a five-run fifth.

JackHenry Glasgow’s (2-4) unblemished day on the hill saw the Paragould native rely on his defense. The tall righty threw 55 pitches in the win, with only two Ecclesia (20-18) batters being retired on strikes.

After a quick two outs in the bottom of the first, Phoenix Beal was hit by a pitch. Hit courtesy runner, Garett Wilson, promptly swiped second to be driven in thanks to Andrew Brown’s double into left field.

With Jackson Imler on base in the second inning with a one-out single, Bobby Wright (2) stroked a pitch to the opposite field for his second long-ball of the day to put the Pioneers on top 3-0.

The bottom of the order struck again in the bottom of the third after Brown drew a leadoff walk followed by a single from Zorey Chipman. After Thomas reached on a fielder’s choice, Imler singled into left field to plate both Brown and Chipman. Chipper Lamb joined the hit party, driving home Thomas with a single. Kole Simmsdrove in a pair of runs to wrap up the scoring with a single to left. Crowley’s Ridge exploded to an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the third.

Chipman would add another single in the bottom of the fourth inning, moving all the way to second after a pair of Royal balks. Chipman would come streaking down the line on a wild pitch to score CRC’s ninth run.

Lamb would take advantage of two Ecclesia errors in the fifth inning to plate the 10th and final Pioneer run.

Imler’s three singles led Crowley’s Ridge’s offense, followed by Chipman’s two hits.

