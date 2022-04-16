Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Rapper Bankroll Freddie arrested on drug, weapons charges in Arkansas

The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was...
The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas.(Crittenden Co. Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (AP) — Rapper Bankroll Freddie was in an Arkansas jail Friday after being arrested on federal drug and weapons charges, officials said.

The 27-year-old performer, known off stage as Freddie Demarus Gladney of Conway, Arkansas, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 55 in Marion, Arkansas, almost 20 miles from Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Arkansas State Police.

A search of Freddie’s pickup truck yielded a gun, 21 pounds of marijuana and 171 grams of the prescription sedative promethazine, said Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Freddie was booked into the Crittenden County Detention Center on state drug and weapons charges and held for the FBI on equivalent federal charges. Jail and court records list no attorney for him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large hail was reported from one side of Region 8 to the other, including this golf ball-sized...
Multiple communities report damage following tornado-warned storm
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said the chase began before 3 p.m. in Pocahontas when...
Person arrested after two-county chase
Large tornado observed moving just west of Walnut Ridge, Ark.
IN PICTURES: Viewers now sharing pics and videos of tornado and hailstorm
A report stated a survey crew was able to find damage to a school building that is no longer...
NWS: Preliminary EF-0 tornado reported in Mississippi County
Students on campus want the university to take action after racist comments were post on Yik Yak.
A-State students outraged over racist social media posts

Latest News

Beefed up security measures take effect on Beale Street
Expect new security measures on Beale Street this weekend
Beefed up security measures in effect on Beale Street
Beefed up security measures in effect on Beale Street
Mempho Music Festival 2022 Lineup
2022 Mempho Music Festival lineup released
Earth, Wind & Fire will perform this September in North Little Rock.
Legendary band to perform in Arkansas