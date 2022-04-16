Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A New Orleans man shot at two teenagers who were attempting to steal his car Thursday night, and residents say these incidents are becoming too familiar.

WVUE reports a law enforcement source said two 17-year-olds approached a 48-year-old man in a neighborhood outside of downtown and demanded his keys at gunpoint.

According to the police source, as the pair took off in the man’s car he shot at them and struck one of the thieves in the neck. They both ended up at the Tulane Medical Center, where two handguns were recovered, with one reported as stolen.

“The neighborhood is tired of the crime, and they’re tired of no response from the city,” said neighbor Michael Ferweda.

He said the community has tried to beautify the neighborhood for years, but they feel alone in their attempts.

“The number of carjackings, robberies, and smash and grabs is sad,” Ferweda said. “It’s really sad to see this in our city, and the reason why it’s occurring is that there isn’t anything being done about it.”

Police did not release any further immediate information about Thursday’s incident.

