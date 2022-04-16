Student spreads love with care boxes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fourth-grade Jonesboro Visual Performing Arts Magnet student chooses to help her peers by creating care boxes.

Taelor Calloway said she and her mother, Tiffany, were volunteering during one Christmas season to buy gifts for those who could not afford them when one wishlist consisted of toiletry items.

“That made me and my mom so sad, so we decided to make a thing called a care box,” she said.

The care boxes consist of items including toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair products, soap, and lotion.

They are placed strategically in schools where students are not seen grabbing items so they do not feel ashamed.

“It makes me feel happy,” Calloway said. “They don’t feel left out from the other people.”

Jonesboro Visual Performing Arts and Health and Wellness Magnet Schools have the first two care boxes.

Calloway mentioned she and her mother will continue to make more care boxes, with the goal of having one in each school in the area.

