Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Student spreads love with care boxes

By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A fourth-grade Jonesboro Visual Performing Arts Magnet student chooses to help her peers by creating care boxes.

Taelor Calloway said she and her mother, Tiffany, were volunteering during one Christmas season to buy gifts for those who could not afford them when one wishlist consisted of toiletry items.

“That made me and my mom so sad, so we decided to make a thing called a care box,” she said.

The care boxes consist of items including toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair products, soap, and lotion.

They are placed strategically in schools where students are not seen grabbing items so they do not feel ashamed.

“It makes me feel happy,” Calloway said. “They don’t feel left out from the other people.”

Jonesboro Visual Performing Arts and Health and Wellness Magnet Schools have the first two care boxes.

Calloway mentioned she and her mother will continue to make more care boxes, with the goal of having one in each school in the area.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the investigation has been turned over to CID and no further details will be...
Police investigate bank robbery
Pocahontas Police Chief David Edington confirmed that a white SUV was coming across a turning...
ASP releases names of 2 killed in HWY 67 crash
Students on campus want the university to take action after racist comments were post on Yik Yak.
A-State students outraged over racist social media posts
One dead after being pinned under tree during storm
In an email to students, Chancellor Damphousse called the language and labels used unacceptable...
A-State condemns racial remarks on social media

Latest News

Large hail was reported from one side of Region 8 to the other, including this golf ball-sized...
Multiple communities report damage following tornado-warned storm
Large tornado observed moving just west of Walnut Ridge, Ark.
IN PICTURES: Viewers now sharing pics and videos of tornado and hailstorm
41 of the 57 graduates are from Northeast Arkansas police and sheriff's departments
Gov. Hutchinson attends law enforcement training academy
Tara Kramer sits in her apartment with her cat Busy, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Des Moines,...
States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar