A-State football wraps up spring scrimmage, spring game kickoff announced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football wrapped up another week of spring practices Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Butch Jones called the scrimmage a competitive one, having to add a two-point drill to determine the winner between team red and team black.

Jones said both offenses were a bit slow to get going but picked up speed toward the end of the practice.

Multiple receivers had touchdowns in the scrimmage, including Reagan Ealy, Jeff Foreman, Genuine Potts and Omari Walker. All, except Foreman, are sophomores or younger. They caught passes from current first-string QB James Blackman and second-stringer Jaxon Dailey.

Another young player who has gotten reps at wide receiver this week is Wyatt Begeal.

Jones mentioned wanting to get the quarterback more involved in the offense.

“This week we kind of threw him in there at receiver and it’s like he’s been playing receiver his entire career,” Jones said. “Now, he has to learn some of the fine details of the position. But, you know, he has such great rapport and respect by his teammates and his work ethic and he’s one of those individuals who spends an inordinate amount of time watching video up here talking with the coaches, just his overall mentality. So I’m excited that he’s growing into a role now where he’s going to be on the field a lot for us.”

Arkansas State will have two more practices this week, leading up to the Spring Game Saturday, April 23 at 2:15 p.m.

