Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State football wraps up spring scrimmage, spring game kickoff announced

Leon Jones tries to prevent Reagan Ealy from crossing the goal line in Saturday's scrimmage.
Leon Jones tries to prevent Reagan Ealy from crossing the goal line in Saturday's scrimmage.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football wrapped up another week of spring practices Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Butch Jones called the scrimmage a competitive one, having to add a two-point drill to determine the winner between team red and team black.

Jones said both offenses were a bit slow to get going but picked up speed toward the end of the practice.

Multiple receivers had touchdowns in the scrimmage, including Reagan Ealy, Jeff Foreman, Genuine Potts and Omari Walker. All, except Foreman, are sophomores or younger. They caught passes from current first-string QB James Blackman and second-stringer Jaxon Dailey.

Another young player who has gotten reps at wide receiver this week is Wyatt Begeal.

Jones mentioned wanting to get the quarterback more involved in the offense.

“This week we kind of threw him in there at receiver and it’s like he’s been playing receiver his entire career,” Jones said. “Now, he has to learn some of the fine details of the position. But, you know, he has such great rapport and respect by his teammates and his work ethic and he’s one of those individuals who spends an inordinate amount of time watching video up here talking with the coaches, just his overall mentality. So I’m excited that he’s growing into a role now where he’s going to be on the field a lot for us.”

Arkansas State will have two more practices this week, leading up to the Spring Game Saturday, April 23 at 2:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large hail was reported from one side of Region 8 to the other, including this golf ball-sized...
Multiple communities report damage following tornado-warned storm
Large tornado observed moving just west of Walnut Ridge, Ark.
IN PICTURES: Viewers sharing pics and videos of tornado and hailstorm
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said the chase began before 3 p.m. in Pocahontas when...
Person arrested after two-county chase
A report stated a survey crew was able to find damage to a school building that is no longer...
NWS: Preliminary EF-0 tornado reported in Mississippi County
Police Chief Alan Cockrill said at 1:15 p.m., a staff member was filling an ATM when they were...
Bank robbery under investigation

Latest News

A-State track and field concludes impressive weekend
The Jonesboro QB and baseball standout committed to Arkansas football as a preferred walk-on...
Jonesboro QB Rykar Acebo commits to Arkansas as a PWO
Arkansas State tennis draws 11 seed in Sun Belt Tournament, will face Troy Thursday
Arkansas baseball logo
No. 6 Arkansas baseball completes sweep of No. 15 LSU, will face Arkansas State Tuesday