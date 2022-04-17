Energy Alert
A-State track and field concludes impressive weekend

By A-State Athletics
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Arkansas State track and field had a jam-packed week of competition in-store, but more than conquered the challenge, concluding a strong week on Saturday in both the Los Angeles area as well as on the plains of Auburn.

Aimar Palma Simo continued to inch closer to the school-record mark in the men’s hammer throw, hurling a collegiate-best 67.75m (222-3.0) to place fifth in a talented finals field at the Mt. SAC Relays.

Also at Mt. SAC, Carter Shell finished as the top collegian in the men’s long jump and placed third overall, leaping 7.91mw (25-11.5).

In Auburn, Bradley Jelmert cleared an outdoor-best 5.36m (17-7.0), placing second in the men’s pole vault.

Frank Massey cleared a season-best 2.10m (6-10.75) in the men’s high jump at Auburn, placing fifth.

Jacob Tracy earned a top-10 finish in the men’s shot put, throwing a collegiate-best 15.97m (52-4.75) to place ninth.

At the Beach Invite in Long Beach, Calif., Evangelynn Harris tossed a season-best 48.29m (158-5.0) in the women’s discus. Freshman Willem Coertzen also turned in a personal-best performance in the men’s discus, hurling the implement 49.22m (161-5.0).

Darrian Lockett placed fifth in the men’s 400m hurdles, running a season-best 52.83, while Will Glass clocked a season-best 14.50 in the 110m hurdles. On the women’s side, Tyra Nabors placed 11th, running a collegiate-best 14.27.

In the men’s 400m, Kobey Hill posted a season-best mark of 48.30 to place eighth.

Four Red Wolves ran in the men’s 1500m, led by seventh-place Coleman Wilson, who finished in 3:55.77. Two of the four clocked personal-best times, as Nathan Herbst finished in 3:59.12 with Alejandro Vargas close behind in 3:59.95.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

