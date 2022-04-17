A-State women’s golf set for Sun Belt Championships, first round Sunday

Winners of two of its last three tournaments played, the Arkansas State women’s golf team will tee off Sunday in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship at LPGA International Hills Course in Daytona Beach, Fla.

A-State ranks third in the league with a stroke average of 297.53 entering the championship. Coastal Carolina leads the field at 295.69 with South Alabama second at 296.83. Georgia Southern (298.38) is fourth and Little Rock (300.89) is fifth. The stroke average of 297.53 ranks second in program history and marks the eighth-straight season with a top-eight scoring average.

The Red Wolves are coming off a win in their last regular season event, the Oral Roberts Spring Invite. The win was the second of the season for A-State marking the ninth time in program history a team has won multiple regular season events, first since 2019-20. Six of the 30 rounds played this season rank inside the top 10 in program history, including a program best 282 at the USA Intercollegiate. The Red Wolves have six par or better rounds this season, a single-season record that equals the total from all previous seasons in program history.

In the Golfstat rankings, Coastal Carolina is No. 71 with Texas State at No. 87. South Alabama (105) and Georgia Southern (106) are just ahead of the Red Wolves (112). With pairings based on national ranking, A-State is grouped with Georgia Southern and Little Rock for the opening round Sunday teeing off the first hole beginning at 7:00 a.m. (CT).

Olivia Schmidt is atop the Sun Belt Conference individual rankings with a stroke average of 72.03, a single-season program best. Schmidt has two wins this season coming over the last four events becoming the fourth player in program history with two wins in a single season, first since the 2001-02 season. In 30 rounds played, she has finished par or better in 18. Schmidt owns the top five 54-hole totals in program history, all coming this season.

Joining Schmidt in the lineup at LPGA International will be Kayla Burke, Casey Sommer, Charlotte Menager, Elise Schultz and alternate Sydni Leung. Burke collected her first two career top-five finishes over the last three events, posting a career low 54-hole total of 217 (+1) in a fourth-place finish at ORU. Sommer had her first top-five finish as a Red Wolf placing fifth at the ORU Spring Invite. Menager is second on team with a 75.50 stroke average which ranks seventh in single-season program history. Schultz is second on the team with six par or better rounds and has 13 for her career, third-most in program history.

All three rounds of the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship will be streamed on ESPN+. Live scoring is available on Golfstat. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

