Arkansas State tennis draws 11 seed in Sun Belt Tournament, will face Troy Thursday

The Sun Belt Conference on Saturday announced the bracket for the 2022 Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Championship.

This year’s event will be contested April 21-24 at the Peachtree City Tennis Center in Peachtree City, Ga. Each of the tournament’s 10 matches will be broadcast on ESPN+.

South Alabama, Georgia State and UTA share the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Regular-Season Championship and have earned the top-three seeds in the event.

After all three-team tie-breaking procedures were exhausted, the top-three seeds were determined in a draw by Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill on Saturday.

Arkansas State drew the 11th seed and will face Troy Thursday, April 21 at 1:00 p.m. CT.

2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Championship

First Round – Thursday, April 21

Match 1 – (8) App State vs. (9) Texas State – 10:00 a.m. ET

Match 2 – (6) Troy vs. (11) Arkansas State – 2:00 p.m. ET

Match 3 – (7) Georgia Southern vs. (10) Louisiana – 2:00 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Friday, April 22

Match 4 – (4) Coastal Carolina vs. (5) ULM – 10:00 a.m. ET

Match 5 – (1) South Alabama vs. Winner Match 1 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Match 6 – (3) UTA vs. Winner Match 2 – 2:00 p.m. ET

Match 7 – (2) Georgia State vs. Winner Match 3 – 2:00 p.m. ET

Semifinals – Saturday, April 23

Match 8 – Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Match 9 – Winner Match 6 vs. Winner Match 7 – 2:00 p.m. ET

Championship – Sunday, April 24

Match 10 – Winner Match 8 vs. Winner Match 9 – 1:00 p.m. ET

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.