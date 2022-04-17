Energy Alert
Arkansas State tennis draws 11 seed in Sun Belt Tournament, will face Troy Thursday

By Sun Belt Conference
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Sun Belt Conference on Saturday announced the bracket for the 2022 Sun Belt Women’s Tennis Championship. 

This year’s event will be contested April 21-24 at the Peachtree City Tennis Center in Peachtree City, Ga. Each of the tournament’s 10 matches will be broadcast on ESPN+. 

South Alabama, Georgia State and UTA share the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Regular-Season Championship and have earned the top-three seeds in the event.

After all three-team tie-breaking procedures were exhausted, the top-three seeds were determined in a draw by Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill on Saturday.

Arkansas State drew the 11th seed and will face Troy Thursday, April 21 at 1:00 p.m. CT.

2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Championship

First Round – Thursday, April 21

Match 1 – (8) App State vs. (9) Texas State – 10:00 a.m. ET

Match 2 – (6) Troy vs. (11) Arkansas State – 2:00 p.m. ET

Match 3 – (7) Georgia Southern vs. (10) Louisiana – 2:00 p.m. 

Quarterfinals – Friday, April 22

Match 4 – (4) Coastal Carolina vs. (5) ULM – 10:00 a.m. ET 

Match 5 – (1) South Alabama vs. Winner Match 1 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Match 6 – (3) UTA vs. Winner Match 2 – 2:00 p.m. ET

Match 7 – (2) Georgia State vs. Winner Match 3 – 2:00 p.m. ET

Semifinals – Saturday, April 23

Match 8 – Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Match 9 – Winner Match 6 vs. Winner Match 7 – 2:00 p.m. ET

Championship – Sunday, April 24

Match 10 – Winner Match 8 vs. Winner Match 9 – 1:00 p.m. ET

