Attorney general, town leaders: Beware after-storm scammers

Hail from Friday night's storms damaged several Northeast Arkansas homes and vehicles.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Leaders in one Northeast Arkansas community and the state’s attorney general have a bit of advice for homeowners following Friday night’s storms: Beware of scammers.

The City of Lake City said Saturday it is “working on a plan of action to keep scam contractors from taking your money.”

They advised residents to not hire unknown contractors and to not pay for work before it’s done.

“We will be issuing mirror hangers to contractors who wish to do business in Lake City,” the news release stated.

If a citizen is unsure if a contractor is legitimate, they are urged to call city hall immediately.

Earlier this month, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge warned April storms and showers bring more than May flowers. They bring scammers.

“Con artists will seize the opportunity to take advantage during a vulnerable moment,” she said. “Arkansans must keep their home and family safe from a fraudster trying to make a quick buck.”

To avoid falling prey to storm-related scam artists, Rutledge offers these tips:

  • Beware of door-to-door solicitors selling home-repair work. To find someone reputable, ask friends or family who have recently used a home-repair contractor or professional. Consider contacting the Arkansas Contractor’s Licensing Board to verify that the contractor is licensed and has not had any complaints filed against it.
  • Avoid any home-repair solicitor who asks for an upfront payment or who will not provide you with a written contract.
  • Get at least three written estimates. A reputable contractor or professional will never try to pressure you to obtain your business.
  • Obtain and check at least three references from your contractor or professional.
  • Check with the Attorney General’s office or the Better Business Bureau to find out if the company has a complaint history.
  • Obtain a written and detailed contract that includes the grade, quality, name brand and quantity of any materials to be used. The name and address of the contractor must be on the contract.
  • Avoid paying for the entire job up front. One-third paid in advance, one-third paid halfway through the job and one-third paid upon completion is a better plan, helping assure that your project will be completed. Never make the final payment until you have had an opportunity to inspect the work.
  • Remember that all contracts resulting from a home-solicitation sale generally must include a buyer’s right to cancel within three business days after the contract is signed.
  • Make sure all warranties and guarantees are in writing.
  • A contractor cannot promise that your insurance company will cover the work done.  Verify your insurance coverage and authorized contractors before you agree to pay for repairs.

For more information, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office at consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov.

