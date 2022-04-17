Energy Alert
Crawfish boil raises funds, awareness of domestic violence

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Elks Lodge held its third annual crawfish boil Saturday, benefitting a cause close to the chapter members.

The event raises awareness of domestic violence, in honor of Elks Lodge member Alissa Reynolds.

In 2019, Reynolds lost her life due to domestic violence.

Elks Lodge member Charles Higgins helped plan the crawfish boil.

He said the event gets a lot of support from the community.

“We’ve had a lot of people donate right out of pocket for the event to support the domestic violence program so it’s been an awesome day,” said Higgins.

Proceeds from the crawfish boil go to the Jonesboro Elks Lodge domestic violence program.

You can learn more about the Jonesboro Elks Lodge here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

