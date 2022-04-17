Crawfish boil raises funds, awareness of domestic violence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Elks Lodge held its third annual crawfish boil Saturday, benefitting a cause close to the chapter members.

The event raises awareness of domestic violence, in honor of Elks Lodge member Alissa Reynolds.

In 2019, Reynolds lost her life due to domestic violence.

Elks Lodge member Charles Higgins helped plan the crawfish boil.

He said the event gets a lot of support from the community.

“We’ve had a lot of people donate right out of pocket for the event to support the domestic violence program so it’s been an awesome day,” said Higgins.

Proceeds from the crawfish boil go to the Jonesboro Elks Lodge domestic violence program.

