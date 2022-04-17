Energy Alert
Easter brunch provides food, fun for local families

Brunch event sees large crowd for first post-pandemic holiday celebration
The Easter Bunny made a surprise appearance.
(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before most church services began on Easter Sunday, there was another Easter event taking place in Jonesboro.

It was the second annual Easter brunch event at Embassy Suites, but the first in the post-pandemic era.

Everyone seemed glad to see some return to normalcy as upwards of 200 guests flocked to the ballroom to enjoy brunch, live music, and all kinds of fun for the kids.

There were two bounce houses, an egg dying station, and a very special guest, as the Easter Bunny made a surprise appearance.

Kraig Pomrenke, general manager of Embassy Suites Jonesboro, said he was excited to be able to host the event for such a crowd after low numbers a year ago.

“We did this last year to kind of start it off, but didn’t have much of a crowd because of COVID, but we’ve got a great crowd today. It’s Easter, so we know there are a lot of children coming in and it’s a chance for families to spend time together,” Pomrenke said.

The event was a breath of fresh air as people gathered to celebrate the holiday once again. Pomrenke said the ability to host such events has been a long time coming.

“Oh, it’s great. There’s been such a demand for events like this. We’re excited to host these types of events. We’re glad to have it,” he said.

He said they’re excited to host a similar event soon in honor of Mother’s Day.

