More Cool Weather to Start the Week

April 18th, 2022
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (4/16/22)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT
After a very cool Easter, we stay cool to start the week. Sunshine helps push temperatures out of the 40s into the low 60s. More frost advisories and even freeze warnings deep in the Ozarks are expected Tuesday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s for the last time until next time. More light, patchy frost is expected like last week. The best chance of a freeze is across our southern Missouri counties and a few counties in Arkansas along the state line near Mountain Home. Protect any plants by wrapping them or moving them inside. Rain chances hold off for a few days but start to increase again during the middle of the week. It shouldn’t be a lot of rain, but farmers don’t need another drop with planting several weeks behind. We start to warm up and dry out for the end of the week as highs get near the 80s. More rain chances will have to be watched for late this weekend into early next week. The end of the month doesn’t look frost or freeze cold, mornings and days may still be a little cool, though.

