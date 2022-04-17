Jonesboro alum Jacob Weatherley earns spot back in Little Rock starting rotation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State and Little Rock baseball just wrapped up the final series the two teams will play as members of the Sun Belt. Jonesboro alum Jacob Weatherley pitched 4 strong innings in relief Friday, continuing what has been an impressive season.

“I love it here,” Weatherley said. “I mean it feels like home, even being from Jonesboro or whatnot but it feels like home.”

Jacob appeared in 18 games in relief his freshman season, pitching 36 innings. He earned a spot in the starting rotation to start his sophomore campaign, but when conference play began, head coach Chris Curry asked him to play a different role.

“Going into conference play, we asked him to be a good teammate and go to the bullpen because our bullpen was very thin,” Curry said. “We’ve had some injuries. He never wavered. He never pouted and he threw out of the pen.”

A role that Weatherley has thrived in. In 8 games in Sun Belt play, Weatherley is fourth on the team with 18 strikeouts over 19.2 innings and third in earned run average.

“I’ve just been coming in trying to get shut down innings and hold them where they’re at instead of just kind of letting it keep bleeding and trying to shut them down,” Weatherley said. “One thing that I’ve kind of started trying to do is trying to embrace every day that I come to the field because you never know when it’s going to be your last so just trying to come in here and have fun.”

And the sophomore is hitting his stride. In back-to-back weekends where Little Rock gave up an early lead, Weatherley has been trusted with the ball in his hands as a stop-gap.

He’s pitched 11 innings over his last two games against UT Arlington and Arkansas State, only allowing 1 run and striking out 9, allowing his team to make a comeback in both games.

Both outings have impressed coach Curry, causing him to make another change.

“Now, the game of baseball rewards him and gives him an opportunity back to start, which we need him,” Curry said. “He competes. He pitches with no fear. He attacks, I mean, he’ll tell you he’s not the biggest guy on the team. But he pitches like he’s six foot five and that’s what we like about him. He’s a bulldog and a very important part of our team.”

