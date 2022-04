JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Golden Hurricane to Fayetteville pipeline continues. Jonesboro quarterback Rykar Acebo announced his commitment to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on Saturday afternoon.

The All-State QB had over 3,000 yards and 41 total touchdowns last season, helping Jonesboro reach the 6A Quarterfinals last season.

