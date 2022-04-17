Local church enjoys ‘return to normalcy’ for Easter Sunday

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Churches saw full congregations for Easter Sunday, many for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pews were packed at First Baptist Church in Bay Sunday for one of the church’s largest gatherings in years; though several members still opted to stream the service from home.

Pastor Danny Taylor said it was refreshing to see all the familiar faces again.

“There seems to be a real appreciation for some normalcy again. Maybe we’ve gotten to a point where we can put COVID behind us and we can go forward,” Taylor said. “I was just thrilled. Today was a great day for me as a pastor.”

Taylor has been a pastor for over 30 years and called Sunday “one of the biggest joys” of his life.

He said religion is an important aspect of society, and he hopes the end of the pandemic will help bring faith and church services back stronger than they were before.

