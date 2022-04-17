Energy Alert
No. 6 Arkansas baseball completes sweep of No. 15 LSU, will face Arkansas State Tuesday

Arkansas baseball logo
Arkansas baseball logo(Source: Arkansas Razorbacks)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Behind Jaxon Wiggins’ career-high nine strikeouts, No. 6 Arkansas (28-7, 11-4 SEC) completed its three-game sweep of No. 15 LSU (23-12, 7-8 SEC) with a 6-2 win in Saturday’s series finale at Baum-Walker Stadium.

With the win, the Razorbacks captured their first series sweep of the Tigers since 2011.

While LSU scored first and held Arkansas scoreless through the first four innings on Saturday, the game took a turn in the fifth. The Hogs jumped ahead with four runs in the bottom half of the frame, powered by Cayden Wallace’s go-ahead two-run single to center.

Wiggins, gifted with a three-run advantage, worked into the sixth, recording an out before giving way to the bullpen. The hard-throwing right-hander battled all afternoon but fanned a career-high nine batters, allowing only two runs on nine hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings to improve to 5-0 on the year.

Zack Morris was the first man out of the Arkansas bullpen and matched his career long with 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. The left-hander struck out a pair and completely silenced the Tigers until handing the game off to Brady Tygart in the ninth.

By the time Tygart took over, the Razorbacks had extended their cushion to four. In the bottom of the seventh, Brady Slavens deposited his seventh homer of the season over the wall in right to push Arkansas’ lead to 6-2.

Slavens finished the afternoon with a game-high three runs batted in, also driving home one on a sacrifice fly as part of Arkansas’ four-run fifth inning. The Olathe, Kan., native now leads the Razorbacks in RBI with 35 this season.

Tygart worked a scoreless top of the ninth to preserve the Razorbacks’ win and second SEC series sweep of the season.

Arkansas has another five-game week ahead, starting with a midweek set against in-state foe Arkansas State. First pitch in the two-game series is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

