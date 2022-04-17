Nonstop Memphis-Cancun summer service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vacation Express is preparing for its first nonstop Memphis to Cancun flights in 2022.

The flights will depart on Sundays from May 22 to July 24.

Passengers will be able to enjoy vacation packages at resorts in the Cancun and Riviera Maya areas.

The Memphis-Cancun service will be operated by VivaAerobus and will feature an 180-seat Airbus 320 aircraft.

To book go to vacationexpress.com.

