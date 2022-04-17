Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Northeast Arkansas residents examine storm damage

No injuries have been reported, but property damage is abundant
A tree fell on a home in Cherokee Village. No one was injured.
A tree fell on a home in Cherokee Village. No one was injured.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe storms hit Northeast Arkansas Friday night, and when the sun came up Saturday an idea of the scope of damage materialized.

In Fulton County, hail was still on the ground as late as 11 a.m., some the size of ping-pong balls. Further south in Sharp county, the damage became more widespread.

In Cherokee Village, several trees were down near the pine needle-ridden streets. One was blocking a road after it took out a power line.

One home near Lake Thunderbird saw substantial damage thanks to a fallen tree. The tree struck the home, damaging the roof and deck. Everyone inside was safe, but it was a close call.

Eileen Wade Walton owns the home. She said she was sitting by the back door on her computer when she saw the storm coming. She took cover and minutes later, the tree came down just feet from where she was sitting.

In Lawrence County, even more damage was reported. Hail made the grass at Williams Baptist University look like a winter wonderland, though there was no holiday spirit to be found.

Jones trailer park may have seen the worst of it all. One roof was ripped away from a mobile home, while neighbors saw significant damage to their siding and windows.

Logan Hudson is a resident there and said even though his property took some damage, keeping things in perspective is most important.

“Everybody’s safe. That’s all that matters, really,” Hudson said.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the storms.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large hail was reported from one side of Region 8 to the other, including this golf ball-sized...
Multiple communities report damage following tornado-warned storm
Large tornado observed moving just west of Walnut Ridge, Ark.
IN PICTURES: Viewers sharing pics and videos of tornado and hailstorm
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said the chase began before 3 p.m. in Pocahontas when...
Person arrested after two-county chase
A report stated a survey crew was able to find damage to a school building that is no longer...
NWS: Preliminary EF-0 tornado reported in Mississippi County
Police Chief Alan Cockrill said at 1:15 p.m., a staff member was filling an ATM when they were...
Bank robbery under investigation

Latest News

Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (4/16/22)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (4/16/22)
An image of the storm system that moved through Walnut Ridge Friday night.
No tornadoes confirmed in Friday storms
Large tornado observed moving just west of Walnut Ridge, Ark.
IN PICTURES: Viewers sharing pics and videos of tornado and hailstorm
Large hail was reported from one side of Region 8 to the other, including this golf ball-sized...
Multiple communities report damage following tornado-warned storm