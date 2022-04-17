Series finale canceled between A-State and Little Rock baseball

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - What was scheduled to be the final game between Arkansas State and Little Rock before the Trojans left the Sun Belt Conference was canceled Saturday morning. Due to overnight storms, Gary Hogan Field was ruled unplayable.

This weekend marked the final time the Red Wolves and the Trojans battled as members of the Sun Belt.

A-State won each of their final five games against Little Rock, including a 7-6 win over the Trojans last night.

Up next for the Red Wolves is another in-state battle on the road. A-State will travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas Tuesday and Wednesday.

