Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Series finale canceled between A-State and Little Rock baseball

Ben Klutts celebrates after blasting a 2 run home run in a win against Little Rock Friday.
Ben Klutts celebrates after blasting a 2 run home run in a win against Little Rock Friday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - What was scheduled to be the final game between Arkansas State and Little Rock before the Trojans left the Sun Belt Conference was canceled Saturday morning. Due to overnight storms, Gary Hogan Field was ruled unplayable.

This weekend marked the final time the Red Wolves and the Trojans battled as members of the Sun Belt.

A-State won each of their final five games against Little Rock, including a 7-6 win over the Trojans last night.

Up next for the Red Wolves is another in-state battle on the road. A-State will travel to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large hail was reported from one side of Region 8 to the other, including this golf ball-sized...
Multiple communities report damage following tornado-warned storm
Large tornado observed moving just west of Walnut Ridge, Ark.
IN PICTURES: Viewers sharing pics and videos of tornado and hailstorm
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said the chase began before 3 p.m. in Pocahontas when...
Person arrested after two-county chase
A report stated a survey crew was able to find damage to a school building that is no longer...
NWS: Preliminary EF-0 tornado reported in Mississippi County
Police Chief Alan Cockrill said at 1:15 p.m., a staff member was filling an ATM when they were...
Bank robbery under investigation

Latest News

A-State track and field concludes impressive weekend
The Jonesboro QB and baseball standout committed to Arkansas football as a preferred walk-on...
Jonesboro QB Rykar Acebo commits to Arkansas as a PWO
Arkansas State tennis draws 11 seed in Sun Belt Tournament, will face Troy Thursday
Arkansas baseball logo
No. 6 Arkansas baseball completes sweep of No. 15 LSU, will face Arkansas State Tuesday
Leon Jones tries to prevent Reagan Ealy from crossing the goal line in Saturday's scrimmage.
A-State football wraps up spring scrimmage, spring game kickoff announced