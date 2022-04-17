Stolen motorcycle found dumped in road

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle early Saturday morning after finding it dumped in the middle of a road.

A deputy investigating a suspicious vehicle call found the bike on its side around 3 a.m. April 16 on State Route 142 near Moody.

According to a news release from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle matched the description of one recently reported stolen out of West Plains.

A records check confirmed it was the stolen ride, and a towing company removed it from the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that can help police, should call the West Plains Police Department.

